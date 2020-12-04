UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt. Provides Land To AIOU For Regional Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Sindh govt. provides land to AIOU for regional office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The government of Sindh, in a bid to facilitate Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for extending its regional network to different parts of Sindh province, allocated a piece of land in Thatta for construction of university's own customized building.

The land has been allocated for provision of low-cost education to the poor and marginalized strata of the society in the Sindh province, a press release said.

Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU, after assuming the charge of the university as vice chancellor has expedited the expansion of outreach system AIOU to reach every nook and corner of the country and to provide educational facilities to all interested people, especially the lower social stratum at their doorstep.

In this regard, he is in contact of higher authorities of all the four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Recently, the Vice Chancellor has requested Chief Minister Sind, Murad Ali Shah for provision of government land in different parts of Sindh including Malir, Thatta, Kashmore, Hyderabad and Larkna, which has started bearing fruits.

The Vice Chancellor has entrusted Direcor General Regional Services, AIOU Inam Ullah Shaikh the task of expansion of the university.

On the directives of Sindh government the office of the Mukhtiarkar Taluka Thatta has identified a plot of land measuring one acre in Thatta city for allotment a,nd construction of regional centre of the AIOU.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has acknowledged the Sindh government and Chief Minister Sindh for helping AIOU in extending and reinforcing its outreach system in Sindh for the benefit of the society in general.

Meanwhile, the University has announced results of its Intermediate programs and placed the same at its website www.aiou.edu.pk.

According to Controller of Exams, result cards are being sent to all the concerned students at their postal address.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Poor Education Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Same Thatta Kashmore Malir Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University Murad Ali Shah All Government

Recent Stories

Virus to hit global GDP by $12 trillion: Mian Zahi ..

2 minutes ago

Shop & Win PKR 100,000 Every Day with Samsung Paki ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N hints at tendering resignations before PDM's ..

3 minutes ago

PARC, WFP join hands for promotion of agriculture ..

4 minutes ago

Action against violators of corona SOPs in faisala ..

4 minutes ago

One dead, 8 injured in Rawalpindi explosion

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.