Sindh Govt Providing Better Health Facilities In Remote Areas Of Province: Sadiq Memon

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 07:42 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon said that the Sindh government was providing better healthcare and education facilities to the people in remote areas of the province and People's Primary Health Initiatives ( PPHI) was performing wonderful services in health sector.

This he said as a chief guest, while inaugurating newly renovated building at Bhu Jokhio village district Thatta, said the statement released here on Saturday.

He said that GIMS and NICVD were the exemplary institutions in Sindh, which were not only catering the needs of Sindh, but were also facilitating patients of other provinces free of cost.

Sadiq Memon added, beside providing better healthcare and education facilities to the normal people, the Sindh government has taken many initiatives to provide better healthcare, educational, vocational and rehabilitation facilities to the persons with disabilities and in these sectors. He expressed his hope that PPHI would extend its services to the people of Sindh and the people would get better healthcare facilities at their door steps.

