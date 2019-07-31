UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Providing Free Health Facilities To People: Secretary Health

Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:46 PM

Sindh Secretary Health Saeed Ahmed here on Wednesday said that Sindh government was providing free basic health facilities to the masses

MIRPUR KHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Sindh Secretary Health Saeed Ahmed here on Wednesday said that Sindh government was providing free basic health facilities to the masses.

Talking to media persons after attending the open court session, he said that main purpose of open courts was addressing the issue of people regarding health and other departments.

Replying to a question, he said that some hospital functioning with private partnership to provide better healthcare facilities to the citizens.

Around 22 doctors had been appointed at civil hospital, he added.

Citizens have complained in the open court that non-availability of rabies vaccine, increase the number of vaccinations, the work for under construction of DHQ hospital to be started soon, establishment of new emergency centre, blood bank set up, cardiac hospital, all blood screening test at government hospitals.

Secretary heard all complaints of the people and issued the directives for to the concerned departments.

