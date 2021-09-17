Sindh Govt providing trade education to PWDs: Advisor to CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Sadiq Ali Memon said that Sindh Government was arranging trade education for persons with disabilities (PWD) in collaboration with private sector including white color and blue color trade education to them.

This he said on Friday while visiting office of the NOWPDP Saddar Karachi, an NGO working for the welfare of the persons with disabilities.

On this occasion President NOWPDP Ameen Hashwani, Executive Director Umair Ali, Ronak Lakhani and others were also present.

SACM Sadiq Ali Memon was briefed that almost in 22 trades, education was being provided to the persons with disabilities and each year as many as 350 persons with disabilities were provided white color and blue color trade training including web designing, computer programming, rickshaw driving in Karachi, Sujawal and Islamabad.

Sadiq Ali Memon appreciated the training programs and expressed his hope that such trade education was a good initiative to enable persons with disabilities to earn their bread and butter in a respectable manner and we all should encourage them for the purpose.

On this occasion, SACM Sadiq Ali Memon also visited various sections of the institute and asked questions to the persons who were getting trade education there.

He added, "It is a wonderful project to provide trade education to persons with disabilities and Sindh Government is fully ready to cooperate with private sector to facilitate them for such initiatives".

He said that we should not take persons with disabilities as a burden; it is our prime duty to make them enable first to learn then to earn their livelihood with dignity.