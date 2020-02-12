Sindh govt pursues guidelines of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to empower women: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that empowerment of women socially and economically was the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and her same guidelines are being followed by the Sindh government for the development of women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that empowerment of women socially and economically was the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and her same guidelines are being followed by the Sindh government for the development of women.

He said this while speaking at a program organized to mark National Women Day by the Sindh Commission on Status of Women (SCSW), at a local hotel.

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shahla Raza, Sindh Commission for Women chairperson Nuzhat Shirin, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister congratulated the winners of the Life Achievement Award on the occasion.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that women are an important part of our society and the Sindh government has taken significant steps for empowerment of women. Besides enacting laws, effective policies have also been prepared to protect the rights of working women include the home based women workers, he said.

The chief minister said that empowerment of women is imperative for development and prosperity of the nation and the country.

Earlier, prominent women include Mehnaz Bibi, Kosar Israan, Sheela, Mariyum Majeedi and Shahida were awarded life time achievement awards on their valuable services in their respective fields.