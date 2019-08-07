Sindh govt. puts departments on high alert, cancels leaves to cope with expected rains

Sindh Government on Wednesday put all its relevant departments on high alert to avert untoward incidents, losses and to prevent masses from facing difficulties during the expected rains in the megalopolis

A meeting presided over by Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at the Commissioner Karachi office decided to put the city administration, KMC, all DMCs, provincial disaster management authority, development authorities, cantonments boards, water and sewerage board, SBCA and others on high alert to cope with the expected heavy rainfall in the city, according to a statement.

The leaves of officers and staffers on emergency duties were also cancelled with directives to ensure their availability for 24 hours and to perform on off days also.

The meeting also decided to monitor the performance of officers and officials and to take disciplinary action against negligent ones.

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Secretary Local Government Khalid Haider Shah, Municipal Commissioner KMC Dr.

Saifur Rehman, all deputy commissioners, Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director, SBCA Director General, SSWMB Managing Director, officers of Pakistan Army, Irrigation Department and others concerned attended the meeting.

All the departments informed the meeting that they have finalized their arrangements.

The officers briefed the meeting about measures taken on their part.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah asked the officers to perform their duties with full responsibility and ensure that their performance be visible to the citizens during the rains.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had strictly ordered to ensure that citizens may not face any difficulties during the rains. Commissioner Karachi would be supervising the monitoring team. Strict disciplinary actions against negligent officials would be taken. All the institutions should work in coordination with the Deputy Commissioners and all their requirementswould be fulfilled by the government.