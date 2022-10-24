Sindh Govt ready for LG polls, PPP never opposes elections: Murtaza Wahab

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the provincial government is ready for the Local Government Election as Pakistan Peoples Party never opposes elections.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives after inaugurating the Futsal and Badminton courts at KMC Sports Complex here on Monday.

Barrister Murtaza said that road construction and repair work is going on in all the seven districts of Karachi and all the major roads of Karachi will be completed by December 31.

He said that Kashmir Road and Khudadad Colony roads have also been included in the rehabilitating works. Better not to give any exemption to any section, KMC will provide more sports facilities in the sports complex, he said.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Recreation Saif Abbas, Director Sports Complex Kaif-ul-Wara, Deputy Secretary Peoples Party Karachi Division Shakeel Chaudhry, Zulfiqar, Jamshed Jan Alam and other leaders and officers were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that till a year ago people were disappointed with KMC but now the institution is seen to improving.

"The funds and powers are the same only the intention is clear. The condition of KMC was not as bad as presented," he added.

He said that any works of KMC sports complex were stopped due to lack of funds.

He said that he tried to restore the facilities related to sports, adding that the famous diving board of the swimming pool was repaired and opened to the citizens.

He said that in the next 10 days, rings for boxing and Karate will be available for sportsmen at Kukri Ground Lyari.

The Administrator Karachi said that he is happy that there are excellent facilities in the KMC sports complex, a futsal court has been inaugurated.

He said that the swimming pool and other facilities have been opened a month ago.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that these two courts have been completed in a period of four months.

He said that Sports Complex Kashmir Road is the center of athletes belonging to poor and middle class, adding that more facilities will be provided to the citizens in the sports complex.

He said that the construction of the football stadium in the sports complex has also been completed and now tournaments can be held there.