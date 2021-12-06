Sindh govt ready to talk to Opposition on local govt bill: CM Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that Sindh government was ready to negotiate with the opposition on the newly passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill-2021and said we are committed to strengthen local bodies.

This he said while talking to the media after inaugurating the newly constructed building of My Home- Al Mustafa Trust Orphanage at Korangi, said a statement.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said, "We are ready to talk to the opposition if they have some solid suggestions to strengthen the local bodies law.

To a question about the proposed ordinance for regularization of illegal construction, the CM said it was aimed at protecting the investment of poor people who purchase the apartment/house in a building. "If a builder builds a building in violation of rules and regulations, he should be penalized instead of penalizing the allottees," he said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the ceremony invited all the children living there to the CM house to have lunch with him. "I'll invite all my cabinet members and they will meet with you, interact with you and have lunch with you," he said, adding "You are our future and we would support you and groom you for future leadership." Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was glad to be a part of the ceremony because it is for a cause that is close to his heart.

"Being the Chief Minister of the province, my heart aches at the sad reality that there are around four million orphans in Pakistan," he said and added in the past couple of decades, this number has highly increased due to natural disasters like earthquakes, floods, heavy rainfall, and killings due to terrorism and a heavy influx of refugees from neighboring countries.

The CM said that he was glad to see that Al-Mustafa Welfare Society was making serious efforts in this regard. "Rescuing the vulnerable orphaned children and giving them a home, education, good food and all the comforts of life is commendable," he said and added he especially liked the idea of calling the orphanage as `My Home' because this name would give the children a sense of ownership, warmth and security.

He was pleased and impressed by the performance of these little champs. "These children are our future and I hope to see them leading in different fields of life," he said. He lauded the services of Al-Mustafa and Haji Hanif Tayyab's services for humanity are praiseworthy.

Those who spoke on the occasion include Haji Naif Tayab and Javeed Ghori.

Earlier, the chief minister unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the new building of the Orphanage. The chief minister visited the Old age Home and met with the senior citizens and interacted with them.