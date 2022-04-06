Sindh Govt rebuts media news about changing names of NICVD

The Sindh Health Department rebutted news published by ARY and Dawn Group of Newspapers titled 'Sindh Govt Changes Name of NICVD' and 'Sindh govt renames NICVD as SICVD,' respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Sindh Health Department rebutted news published by ARY and Dawn Group of Newspapers titled 'Sindh Govt Changes Name of NICVD' and 'Sindh govt renames NICVD as SICVD,' respectively.

It is important to note that NICVD and SICVD are two separate institutions run under two separate mandates.

No Names of any institutes have been changed from one to another and both are run by their respective governing bodies, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

Satellite Centres and Chest Pain Units have been established by the Sindh Government. And these were handed over to SICVD, an institution established through an act.

News like this is unnecessarily inflammatory and it is requested that all journalists check such information with Health Department media personnel before publishing.