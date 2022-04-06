UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Rebuts Media News About Changing Names Of NICVD

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Sindh Govt rebuts media news about changing names of NICVD

The Sindh Health Department rebutted news published by ARY and Dawn Group of Newspapers titled 'Sindh Govt Changes Name of NICVD' and 'Sindh govt renames NICVD as SICVD,' respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Sindh Health Department rebutted news published by ARY and Dawn Group of Newspapers titled 'Sindh Govt Changes Name of NICVD' and 'Sindh govt renames NICVD as SICVD,' respectively.

It is important to note that NICVD and SICVD are two separate institutions run under two separate mandates.

No Names of any institutes have been changed from one to another and both are run by their respective governing bodies, said the statement released here on Wednesday.

Satellite Centres and Chest Pain Units have been established by the Sindh Government. And these were handed over to SICVD, an institution established through an act.

News like this is unnecessarily inflammatory and it is requested that all journalists check such information with Health Department media personnel before publishing.

Related Topics

Sindh Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama

Indian troops martyr two youth in Pulwama

26 seconds ago
 Easier for Europe to give up Russian coal than gas ..

Easier for Europe to give up Russian coal than gas

29 seconds ago
 NH&MP conducts road safety seminar for drivers

NH&MP conducts road safety seminar for drivers

30 seconds ago
 Greece to expel 12 Russian diplomats: foreign mini ..

Greece to expel 12 Russian diplomats: foreign ministry

32 seconds ago
 9 Balochistan police officers including DPOs trans ..

9 Balochistan police officers including DPOs transferred

3 minutes ago
 Regional Consultant issues quarterly performance r ..

Regional Consultant issues quarterly performance report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.