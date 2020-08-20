Sindh govt regularize Head Masters/Mistresses through SPSC

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Government on Thursday decided to regularize services of Head Masters/Mistresses through Sindh Public Service Commission. In a letter addressed to Secretary Sindh Public Service Commission, Hyderabad by school education Department, it was requested to furnish the recommendations amongst 937 successful candidates for the post of Head Masters/Mistresses after examining their eligibility and competency through due process of test and interview prescribed for (BPS-17) posts by the SPSC.