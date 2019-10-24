Sindh Govt reinstates services of former Director Education Shamsuddin Dal

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Government on Thursday reinstated the services of former Director Education Hyderabad and Karachi , Shamsuddin Dal (BS-19) who was suspended on 04-07-2013.

The Chief Secretary Sindh has issued notification on October 24, regarding reinstatement of services of Shamsuddin Dal with immediate effect.

It is pertinent to know that Shamsuddin Dal was suspended from service on allegation of issuing fake appointment orders in education department and a NAB reference had also been filed against him in the year 2013.