Sindh govt relaxes market timings until July 10

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Sindh government on Sunday suspended all notifications pertaining to closing hours of shops, markets, restaurants and wedding halls in public interest with immediate effect. Businesses are now allowed to operate late at night till July 10.

According to the amended notification issued by the provincial government, the decision, which comes into effect tonight, was made to facilitate the traders and the public.

The aforesaid notifications added that the restrictions will be re-enforced from July 11.