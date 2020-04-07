UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Release More Funds For Distribution Of Ration Among Needy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:46 PM

Sindh govt release more funds for distribution of ration among needy

Sindh government has released more funds for distribution of ration among deserving persons and those become jobless due to lock-down imposed by it

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh government has released more funds for distribution of ration among deserving persons and those become jobless due to lock-down imposed by it.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar here on Tuesday, which said 8000 additional ration bags would be distributed among deserving persons.

It said that earlier the Sindh government had released Rs.20 million for ration distribution through which 10,500 bags were being distributed.

And now after receiving more funds, 80 ration bags in each ward of city areas and 150 bags in rural Union Council would be distributed, which were earlier 35 bags for each city area ward and 100 ration bags for each rural union council.

