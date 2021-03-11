Sindh govt release Rs 87.88 million special grant for completion of remaining works of New Sabzi Mandi

Sindh Secretary Finance, Syed Hassan Naqvi informed the Sindh High Court here Thursday that the provincial government had released Rs 87.88 million special grant for completion of the remaining works of 'New Sabzi Mandi' Hyderabad

During the hearing of identical petitions concerning shifting of the old Sabzi Mandi to the New Sabzi Mandi, the secretary informed that Rs 70 million were released to the Market Committee on July 31, 2018.

He added that another sum of Rs17.

88 million was released on March 10.

"There is now no request pending with my department for financial support for the New Sabzi Mandi," he apprised the bench comprising Justice Nadeem Akhtar and justice Arshad Hussain Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro submitted photographs of the cold storage which has been established in New Sabzi Mandi.

The government respondents submitted undertakings and compliance reports during the hearing.

The case was adjourned to March 18.