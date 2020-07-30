Sindh govt released Rs 463 m for cleaning of nallas, rain emergency: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that in order to meet rain emergency requirements he had released Rs 463 million for cleaning of storm-water drain and other related expenditures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that in order to meet rain emergency requirements he had released Rs 463 million for cleaning of storm-water drain and other related expenditures.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Wednesday, the CM Sindh said that on July 17, 2020 an amount of Rs 200 million was released as special Grant-in Aid for critical emergency actions to mitigate monsoon risk under Solid Waste Emergency & Efficiency Programme (SWEEP) throughout Karachi and placed at the disposal of secretary Local Government.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that another Rs 229 million has also been released on July 2, 2020 for cleaning of Nallahs and monsoon preparation in different districts of the province.

He added that out of Rs 229 million, Rs 30 million has been released to Commissioner Karachi for removal of garbage and debris, Rs 70 million to commissioner Hyderabad, Rs 20 million to commissioner Larkana, Rs 31 million to commissioner Mirpurkhas, Rs 38 million to commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs 40 million to commissioner Sukkur and Rs 4 million for cleanliness/de-silting of Saddi Town/ Mehran drain.

He added that that was why this time saddi Town was flooded.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that another Rs 90 million were being given to commissioner Karachi for rain emergency related works.

The chief minister said that the impression being given by some `responsible' persons that the funds have not been released was totally wrong and unfounded. "We have been investing in the city for rain emergencies, cleaning of nallas and other such works," he said and added that under world bank projects these nalas would be lined, their culverts would be improved and all choking points and historical bottlenecks would be repaired for smooth flow of rain water.