Sindh govt releases funds for police personnel deployed at Corona Emergency Camps

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Government on Saturday released funds for police personnel deployed at Corona Emergency Camps and other points of all districts.

Funds of Rs 84.9 million have been released directly to 30 districts and all units of Special Branch, confirmed Sindh Police spokesman.

The SSPs concerned would provide timely meal and other facilities at all the police points.