Sindh Govt Releases Latest Water Flow Data Of Indus River And Barrages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2025 | 08:04 PM

Sindh govt releases latest water flow data of Indus River and barrages

The water situation in the Indus River is also being monitored following an increase of flow in rivers and streams due to rains and flooding in different parts of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The water situation in the Indus River is also being monitored following an increase of flow in rivers and streams due to rains and flooding in different parts of the country.

According to the latest statistics issued by the Sindh Information Department (SID) on Wednesday evening, an increase in water inflow has been recorded at Panjnad where the inflow and outflow reached 543,186 cusecs.

At Trimmu, the inflow and outflow was recorded at 244,308 cusecs.

Similarly, at Guddu Barrage, the inflow was 495,509 cusecs while the outflow stood at 472,094 cusecs. At Sukkur Barrage, the inflow was recorded at 400,405 cusecs and outflow at 382,355 cusecs. Meanwhile, at Kotri Barrage, the inflow stood at 253,545 cusecs and outflow at 251,745 cusecs.

