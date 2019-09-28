UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Removes Recently Posted DG Hyderabad Development Authority

Sindh Govt Removes recently posted DG Hyderabad Development Authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :In a yet another reshuffle, the Sindh Government had removed the recently posted Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Nawaz Soho.

According to a notification issued on Friday, Soho had been replaced by Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani as the acting Director General (DG).

Qaimkhani, who previously held the same charge before was Soho was posted there, was removed on the Sindh High Court's order because he was holding the charge on acting basis.

The Sindh Government also removed the Managing Director (MD) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), a subsidiary of HDA, Saleemuddin Arain.

He has been replaced by Muzaffar Memon as the MD, according to a separate notification issued on Friday.

Arain had been assigned the charge of Additional MD Water Supply.

