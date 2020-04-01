Sindh govt reserves five graveyards for burial of the victims of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

A Sindh government official says that they made these arrangements to cope with the possible situation due to the virus in Karachi which houses 15 million peoples.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2020) The Sindh government reserved five cemeteries for the victims of Coronavirus after new cases of the virus emerged in the metropolitan city here on Wednesday.

The tally of Coronavirus cases reached to 679 in Karachi but the local authorities said that more cases emerged in the metropolitan city.

“As many as 45 new cases of local transmission have emerged in Karachi today,” Sindh Health department Spokesperson Meeran Yousaf said.

He said: “Many people contract Coronavirus daily in this city,”. The reports said that eight virus-related deaths took place in Sindh.

Meeran Yousaf said that five graveyards including Muhammad Shah, Surjani, Mawach Goth, Qur’angi No.

6 and Gulshan-e-Zia graveyards were reserved for the victims of Coronavirus.

“We have five graveyards for burial of Coronavirus victims and this is what we can do to cope with the situation,” he added. He stated that there was huge space in all these five graveyards as around 5,000 people could buried there if needed.

There are over 200 graveyards in Metropolitan city of Karachi and the space for new burial is shrinking with every passing day. There are 15 million people living in the city –which is also called as economic hub of the country.