Sindh Govt Reserves Land For Agriculture Varsity Campus, Trauma, Other Projects

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 07:05 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presided over a meeting of Land Reservation Committee on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presided over a meeting of Land Reservation Committee on Thursday.

The committee approved government land in different parts of the province for government agencies for public purposes, according to a CS spokesman.

The meeting approved 54 acres of land for Agriculture University Campus in Umerkot. The meeting also approved reservation of 1 acre of land for setting up a Trauma Center at Amiri (Jamshoro) on Indus Highway, 100 acres of land for Girls Cadet College in Larkana, 4 acres land for graveyard in West District of Karachi.

The meeting also reserved land for setting up an office of Sindh Coastal Development Authority at Makli.

During the meeting The Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Revenue Department to present an agenda for setting up high security prison in Thatta and Cadet College Badin in next meeting.

The Chief Secretary further stated that a summary will be forwarded to Chief Minister Sindh for formal approval of land reservation.

Mumtaz Ali Shah further stated that after the campus of NED University in Thar, the campus of Agricultural University is also being established. He further said that a trauma center is being set up on the Indus Highway to save precious human lives.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervez, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University and relevant secretaries while other divisional Commissioners and deputy commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

