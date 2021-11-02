Sindh govt responsible for sugar, wheat, vegetable price hike: Arbab Rahim

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim Tuesday expressed concern over delay in start of cane crushing season in Sindh and demanded the Sindh government to ensure the crushing of sugarcane immediately

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim Tuesday expressed concern over delay in start of cane crushing season in Sindh and demanded the Sindh government to ensure the crushing of sugarcane immediately.

In a letter addressed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ghulam Rahim said the crushing season was supposed to start from October 1, 2021 but due to delaying tactics from the provincial government, the season has still not started despite passage of one month resulting in financial losses to cane growers.

He said that majority of the sugar mill owners belong to the provincial ruling party and more than 17 sugar mills owned by the Omni group.

He said the provincial government was protecting the interests of the sugar mill owners instead of the growers by not starting crushing in time, adding that the Sindh government is responsible for the sugar, wheat and vegetable price hike.

Arbab said the Sindh government and the provincial ruling party was agitating and taking out protest marches against hike in the prices of sugar and other basic necessities despite the fact that price control was a provincial subject.