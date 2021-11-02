UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Responsible For Sugar, Wheat, Vegetable Price Hike: Arbab Rahim

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:57 PM

Sindh govt responsible for sugar, wheat, vegetable price hike: Arbab Rahim

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim Tuesday expressed concern over delay in start of cane crushing season in Sindh and demanded the Sindh government to ensure the crushing of sugarcane immediately

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim Tuesday expressed concern over delay in start of cane crushing season in Sindh and demanded the Sindh government to ensure the crushing of sugarcane immediately.

In a letter addressed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ghulam Rahim said the crushing season was supposed to start from October 1, 2021 but due to delaying tactics from the provincial government, the season has still not started despite passage of one month resulting in financial losses to cane growers.

He said that majority of the sugar mill owners belong to the provincial ruling party and more than 17 sugar mills owned by the Omni group.

He said the provincial government was protecting the interests of the sugar mill owners instead of the growers by not starting crushing in time, adding that the Sindh government is responsible for the sugar, wheat and vegetable price hike.

Arbab said the Sindh government and the provincial ruling party was agitating and taking out protest marches against hike in the prices of sugar and other basic necessities despite the fact that price control was a provincial subject.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Protest Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim Price October Murad Ali Shah From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential t ..

SBWC showcases Sharjah’s vast market potential to Dutch, Brazilian female entr ..

43 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first a ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan choose to bat first against Namibia

53 minutes ago
 Health officers asked to ensure 100 pc vaccination ..

Health officers asked to ensure 100 pc vaccination target in RED drive against c ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt distributes scholarship cheques among stud ..

KP Govt distributes scholarship cheques among students of Madaris

2 minutes ago
 Annual Book Fair 2021 held at Women Univeristy

Annual Book Fair 2021 held at Women Univeristy

2 minutes ago
 Critical Care Units at Latvia's Largest Hospital R ..

Critical Care Units at Latvia's Largest Hospital Reach Full Capacity - Official

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.