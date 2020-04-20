UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Responsible To Disclose Names Of Beneficiaries Receiving Funds Provided By Center: Zartaj

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Sindh govt responsible to disclose names of beneficiaries receiving funds provided by Center: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Monday said that Sindh government was fully responsible to disclose Names of beneficiaries receiving funds provided by Center for poor families.

There was irregularities in distribution of funds and we reserved the rights to ask leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party for highlighting names of actual beneficiaries, she stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

This was a public tax payer money amounting to Rs 18 billion and representatives of governments were responsible for transparent distribution of funds among deserving families, she added.

The Federal government had provided an amount of Rs.18 billion to Sindh under "Ahsas programe" for distribution among the needy families, she revealed.

To a question about "Tiger Force" , she said that Pakistan Peoples Party leaders should desist from playing politics on the name of Tiger Force, at this critical juncture when the nation was confronted with multiple challenges.

She said the services of the Tiger Force could be utilized for supply of ration and collecting data of poor families besides identifying the places for "Quarantine" people.

There was dire need to work jointly to defeat the dangerous virus from this region, Zartaj Gull said. She said, we are answerable and accountable about public money. She urged the Opposition parties to play role in mitigating the sufferings of people instead using energies for political point scoring.

She also advised PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to support the Center for fighting against the coronavirus instead acrobating public.

