UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Restricts Persons From 3 To 5 For Tarawih Prayers During Ramazan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:15 PM

Sindh govt restricts persons from 3 to 5 for Tarawih prayers during Ramazan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali shah has announced this decision after consultations with the medical professionals to control spread of Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said Taraweeh prayers in mosque across Sindh province during the holy month of Ramazan would be restricted to 3 to 5 persons and requested other persons to offer prayers at home here on Friday.

In a video message, Sindh Chief Minister made this announcement in wake of increasing number of patients of Coronavirus across the country.

“We have taken the difficult decision to follow previous SOP for Friday prayers (3 to 5 people). Similarly people will also be required to offer Taraweeh prayers at home,” said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He also said that mosques across the province would remain open and Taraweeh prayers would be offered as usual but only the staff would be allowed to participate as its was feared that the coronavirus pandemic would spread massively if large gathering were not avoided.

He said that this decision in no way contradicts the decision taken by the Federal government, and has been taken in consultation with President Arif Alvi. A clarification to that effect has also been tweeted by the President himself.

“I appreciate the support extended by Ulema to date, and urge them to continue to support us, as we all work together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. May Allah guide us to the right path!” he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Guide May Murad Ali Shah Mosque All Government Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China will continue to strengthen Pakistan's capac ..

20 minutes ago

Act responsibly; govt cant overcome COVID-19 chall ..

2 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 237 after 11, 155 cases of Cor ..

35 minutes ago

US passes new stimulus, EU divided as virus costs ..

16 minutes ago

Chechen strongman's strategy against virus -- fear ..

16 minutes ago

Demise of ex-VC Sir Syed University of Science and ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.