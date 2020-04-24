Sindh govt restricts persons from 3 to 5 for Tarawih prayers during Ramazan

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali shah has announced this decision after consultations with the medical professionals to control spread of Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said Taraweeh prayers in mosque across Sindh province during the holy month of Ramazan would be restricted to 3 to 5 persons and requested other persons to offer prayers at home here on Friday.

In a video message, Sindh Chief Minister made this announcement in wake of increasing number of patients of Coronavirus across the country.

“We have taken the difficult decision to follow previous SOP for Friday prayers (3 to 5 people). Similarly people will also be required to offer Taraweeh prayers at home,” said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He also said that mosques across the province would remain open and Taraweeh prayers would be offered as usual but only the staff would be allowed to participate as its was feared that the coronavirus pandemic would spread massively if large gathering were not avoided.

He said that this decision in no way contradicts the decision taken by the Federal government, and has been taken in consultation with President Arif Alvi. A clarification to that effect has also been tweeted by the President himself.

“I appreciate the support extended by Ulema to date, and urge them to continue to support us, as we all work together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. May Allah guide us to the right path!” he added.