Sindh Govt retains Sugarcane minimum price at Rs 425 per 40 kg

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Sindh Government's Agriculture, Supply & prices Department, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 16 (1) of The Sugar Factories Control Act, 1950 (Sindh Amendment) Act 2009, retained the minimum price of Sugarcane at Rs 425 per maund.

The decision was taken after approval of the Sindh Cabinet in its previous meeting, the notification reads.