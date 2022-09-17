Sindh govt rightly fixed Rs 4000 per 40 kg wheat price: CM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said his government proved right when it decided to fix Rs 4,000 per maund rate for the wheat crop because the country was already importing a 100-kilogram wheat bag at Rs 9,000.

Talking to the media after visiting a relief camp in Tando Allahyar district, the CM warned about the looming drought situation in various countries owing to which the wheat price would go up further in the international market.

He said if the country continued to import wheat by the coming year it would then add to the burden on foreign exchange reserves because the rate was likely to enhance to between Rs12,000 to Rs15,000 per bag.

"In such a situation it will be better to give incentives to our farmers and save the foreign exchange reserves as well," he added.

Shah said the provincial government had made an early announcement of the wheat buying price in order to assure the farmers whose agricultural fields were still inundated that they would be paid adequate price for their crop.

He expressed hope that the price would motivate the farmers to speed up the efforts to drain water from their lands and make them ready for cultivation of wheat which starts from mid October in Sindh.

The CM maintained that the labour and investment which the farmers had put in on their crops for 8 months had been washed away.

"If the farmers aren't certain about the wheat procurement rate, they may neither try to drain water nor do the land leveling," he argued.

When asked about criticism over Rs4,000 wheat procurement rate, Shah asked if the critics wanted the government give benefit to the foreign farmers instead of the local flood affected farmers.

The CM said the government was trying to clear accumulated water from 75 percent of the agricultural land by end of October.

Responding to a question about constantly increasing flour price in the local markets, the CM informed that his government would soon stabilize the rates by releasing its wheat stock.