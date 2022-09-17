UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Rightly Fixed Rs 4000 Per 40 Kg Wheat Price: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Sindh govt rightly fixed Rs 4000 per 40 kg wheat price: CM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said his government proved right when it decided to fix Rs 4,000 per maund rate for the wheat crop because the country was already importing a 100-kilogram wheat bag at Rs 9,000.

Talking to the media after visiting a relief camp in Tando Allahyar district, the CM warned about the looming drought situation in various countries owing to which the wheat price would go up further in the international market.

He said if the country continued to import wheat by the coming year it would then add to the burden on foreign exchange reserves because the rate was likely to enhance to between Rs12,000 to Rs15,000 per bag.

"In such a situation it will be better to give incentives to our farmers and save the foreign exchange reserves as well," he added.

Shah said the provincial government had made an early announcement of the wheat buying price in order to assure the farmers whose agricultural fields were still inundated that they would be paid adequate price for their crop.

He expressed hope that the price would motivate the farmers to speed up the efforts to drain water from their lands and make them ready for cultivation of wheat which starts from mid October in Sindh.

The CM maintained that the labour and investment which the farmers had put in on their crops for 8 months had been washed away.

"If the farmers aren't certain about the wheat procurement rate, they may neither try to drain water nor do the land leveling," he argued.

When asked about criticism over Rs4,000 wheat procurement rate, Shah asked if the critics wanted the government give benefit to the foreign farmers instead of the local flood affected farmers.

The CM said the government was trying to clear accumulated water from 75 percent of the agricultural land by end of October.

Responding to a question about constantly increasing flour price in the local markets, the CM informed that his government would soon stabilize the rates by releasing its wheat stock.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Exchange Import Flood Water Drought Price Tando Allahyar Turkish Lira May October Murad Ali Shah Market Media From Government Wheat Labour Flour

Recent Stories

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

5 minutes ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

5 minutes ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

5 minutes ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

7 minutes ago
 China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Export ..

China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Exporting Technology Abroad - US Sta ..

7 minutes ago
 'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark cl ..

'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark climate debate

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.