Sindh Govt. sanctions 15% Adhoc Relief Allowance in salaries of all employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The Government of Sindh on Wednesday sanctioned 15 percent Adhoc Relief Allowance 2019 in basic pay of all the civil employees of the Sindh Government with effect from July 1st.

All the civil employees of the provincial government as well as contingent staff and contract employees employed against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment would get 15% allowance, said a statement.