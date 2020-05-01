Sindh govt sanctions Rs 30m for establishing field hospital at PAF Museum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Committee, headed by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, on Thursday sanctioned Rs 30 million for setting up 300-bedded Field Hospital at PAF Museum Karachi.

The committee also approved Rs 720 million out of the Emergency Fund for purchasing laboratory equipment, PPEs, machinery and other required medical equipment while Rs 500 million out of the health department's budget for upgrading various public sector hospitals across the province, said a press release here on Thursday.

The Finance Secretary briefed the committee about details of the fund collection. According to him, Rs 3.5 billion have so far been collected as Coronavirus Emergency Fund.

The number of private donors was one thousand.

He told that overseas Pakistanis have donated Rs 14.6 million through the I-Care and the Names of all the donors were displayed on the website of Finance Department.

The Health Secretary informed that delivery of medical equipment including Personal Protection Equipment ordered by Sindh government has started.

The committee decided to write to the FBR for exempting the Coronavirus Emergency Fund from Sales Tax, Income Tax and Withholding Tax.

The Chief Secretary directed for carrying out transparent audit of all the equipment purchased through the reputed audit firms and ensure proper and transparent delivery onward to the hospitals through the Chief Minister's Inspection Team. He also sought detailed reports in this regard in the next meeting.