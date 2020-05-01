UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Sanctions Rs 30m For Establishing Field Hospital At PAF Museum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:01 AM

Sindh govt sanctions Rs 30m for establishing field hospital at PAF Museum

The Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Committee, headed by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, on Thursday sanctioned Rs 30 million for setting up 300-bedded Field Hospital at PAF Museum Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund Committee, headed by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, on Thursday sanctioned Rs 30 million for setting up 300-bedded Field Hospital at PAF Museum Karachi.

The committee also approved Rs 720 million out of the Emergency Fund for purchasing laboratory equipment, PPEs, machinery and other required medical equipment while Rs 500 million out of the health department's budget for upgrading various public sector hospitals across the province, said a press release here on Thursday.

The Finance Secretary briefed the committee about details of the fund collection. According to him, Rs 3.5 billion have so far been collected as Coronavirus Emergency Fund.

The number of private donors was one thousand.

He told that overseas Pakistanis have donated Rs 14.6 million through the I-Care and the Names of all the donors were displayed on the website of Finance Department.

The Health Secretary informed that delivery of medical equipment including Personal Protection Equipment ordered by Sindh government has started.

The committee decided to write to the FBR for exempting the Coronavirus Emergency Fund from Sales Tax, Income Tax and Withholding Tax.

The Chief Secretary directed for carrying out transparent audit of all the equipment purchased through the reputed audit firms and ensure proper and transparent delivery onward to the hospitals through the Chief Minister's Inspection Team. He also sought detailed reports in this regard in the next meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Budget FBR All From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

33 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

48 minutes ago

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

2 hours ago

UK 'past peak' of coronavirus outbreak: Prime Mini ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.