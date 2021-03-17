Sindh govt, SAU to overcome agriculture sector challenges: Rahu

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu Wednesday said the provincial government has launched various projects in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam in order to meet the challenges being faced by the agriculture sector of the province.

The minister said this while addressing a seminar on the importance of certified seeds and inauguration of wheat harvesting here at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

He said that due to financial constraints, the funds for research work were limited however, the Sindh government was making efforts to start new projects as soon as possible by considering the fact that the agriculture sector cannot develop without research.

"Efforts are being made to subsidize agricultural products and equipment to farmers, use of modern technology, training of farmers, improvement of water courses and other issues can be solved and to increase the yield per acre," he added.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri said that majority of the provincial and Federal institutions which were related to agriculture were situated in Tando Jam, therefore, all these institutions could form a board and carry out joint research work which would develop agriculture in Sindh.

The climate change threatens Pakistan's agriculture and the country was facing food shortages due to its growing population, he said.

He informed that 160 PhD scholars have been associated with the university besides 35 PhD scholars working in the provincial agricultural institutes. If a sizable grant was allocated for agriculture research, better results could be obtained in this sector, he said.

He informed that Sindh was producing 55 percent of onion and sharing 81 percent of chili production of the country. The university had done joint research on Phalkara and Nasarpur varieties of onion to achieve more production in the province, he added.

Sindh Secretary for Agriculture Abdul Rahim Soomro said food security was becoming a major issue due to the growing population in the country.

The Chairman Seed Production and Development Center Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Zahoor Soomro informed the University was conducting research on wheat, cotton and vegetable seeds while two new cotton varieties are in the process, which were being sent to the concerned institutions for approval, Among others, the Chairman of the Farm Committee Dr. Mujahid Leghari and Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar addressed the participants of the seminar.