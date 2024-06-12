Open Menu

Sindh Govt Seeks AKU’s Support For Reforms In Education Boards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards

The Sindh Government has sought technical assistance from Agha Khan University (AKU) for the reforms in educational boards of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Government has sought technical assistance from Agha Khan University (AKU) for the reforms in educational boards of the province.

This was agreed upon by both the parties in a meeting held between Provincial Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani and President of Aga Khan University Suleman Shahabuddin here at minister's office on Wednesday.

According to statement, the meeting was also attended by Advisor AKU ex-Ambassador Jamil Khan, Secretary Universities & Boards Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Director (P&D) Zulfiqar Ali Kandhro and other officers.

Muhammad Ali Malkani appreciated and lauded the services rendered by Prince Kareem Aga Khan and his ancestors for the social development of different communities through Agha Khan Foundation and other agencies of Agha Khan Development Network.

He also acknowledged the educational and technical expertise of the Agha Khan educational board and sought their assistance in the improvement of the workings of educational boards working under Sindh Government .

The AKU President Suleman Shahabuddin agreed to collaborate and assist in the reformation of educational boards on the pattern of the Agha Khan Educational Board. In this regard, a detailed meeting will be scheduled to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the reformation of the examination system in the Province.

The meeting further deliberated other matters of mutual interest, particularly the issues related to technical and vocational education. Minister of Universities & Boards insisted on carrying out a joint strategy in the shape of a public-private partnership which was in principle agreed by the President of Agha Khan University.

The President AKU Suleman Shahabuddin ensured his full support for the reformation of educational boards and TVET sector in the province.

