Sindh Govt Seeks Teachers' Biometric Record Within Four Weeks

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Sindh govt seeks teachers' biometric record within four weeks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Sindh government on Friday has directed the education department to submit complete biometric records of teachers within four weeks' time.

Meanwhile, the District Educational Offices (DEOs) have also been assigned with the duty to furnish complete record of the teachers, enrolled in various schools, within four months.

It may be mentioned that the Education Department of Sindh, earlier, had stopped the disbursement of salaries of more than 2,000 ghost teachers across the province.

The action came in the wake of a letter, penned down by the department to the provincial Accountant General, seeking to stop the salaries of 2,019 ghost teachers.

In return, the AG Sindh had then seized the disbursement of salaries to the ghost teachers.

Akbar Laghari, the provincial education secretary, said they would sack all those employees who were receiving remunerations by sitting at home.

