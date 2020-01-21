Sindh govt sends 3 names to federal govt for appointment of IG Sindh

Sindh government has sent the names of Qadir Thepu, Kamran Fazal and Mushtaq Meher to the federal government for appointment as IG Sindh, however, the Federal government will take the final decision on this count

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Sindh government has sent the Names of Qadir Thepu, Kamran Fazal and Mushtaq Meher to the federal government for appointment as IG Sindh, however, the Federal government will take the final decision on this count.Secretary Services has sent these names to Secretary Establishment.

In this regard, Chief Minister Sindh has also written a letter to the Prime Minister in which the copies of the letters of Chief Ministers of Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa are also attached.

The letter said that like other provinces the panel of three names has been sent.The spokesperson of Sindh government Murtaza Wahab said that hopefully the IG issue will be decided soon. He said that no names were sent by the Federal government to the Sindh government.