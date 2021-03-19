Sindh Govt set Rs 20 billion agriculture tax target for ongoing fiscal year : Qazi Shahid

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Qazi Shahid Pervez Friday said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had set Rs.20 billion agriculture tax target for the ongoing fiscal year and the revenue officials would have to play a proactive role for the recovery

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Qazi Shahid Pervez Friday said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had set Rs.20 billion agriculture tax target for the ongoing fiscal year and the revenue officials would have to play a proactive role for the recovery.

The SMBR issued these directives while chairing a training session of the revenue officials at Shahbaz Building here .

He asked the officials to collect the required information for the tax collection and to prepare the list of the farmers who ought to be taxed by March 31.

The SMBR said the purpose of the training was to ensure collection of the tax target in the stipulated time.

He noted that the role of the Assistant Commissioners in the tax collection was very vital.

Pervez said though the implementation of the honourable courts' order for removal of encroachments was necessary, the revenue officials should not forget that tax collection was their Primary onus.

"The CM has set Rs 20 billion target for the agriculture tax and the revenue officials will have to ensure that they attain the target," he underscored.

The SMBR apprised that vigilance teams were being formed in the province which would monitor performance of the Assistant Commissioners with regarding the tax collection.

He asked the Assistant Commissioners to identify the farmers who evade tax payment and to ensure that they were brought in the tax net.

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners from all 9 districts of the division attended the session.

Baloch observed that the training session was needed at the time to provide guidelines to the revenue officials.