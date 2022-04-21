UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Set Up Flour Stalls In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 06:12 PM

Sindh govt set up flour stalls in city

On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister the supply of flour to citizens at a discounted price had been started in megalopolis on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of Sindh Chief Minister the supply of flour to citizens at a discounted price had been started in megalopolis on Thursday.

At least 35 flour stalls have been planned in bachat bazaars with five in each district of Karachi division, said a news release.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon is overseeing the arrangements.

The commissioner has said that 10 kilogram bag is available at stalls for Rs 400. He directed the deputy commissioners that flour should be made available only on stalls in selected bachat Bazaars.

He added supervising staff from district administration should be deployed at each stall for monitoring.

Muhammad Iqbal Memon said focal persons must ensure the flour at stalls in coordination with Sindh food Department.

