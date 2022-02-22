UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Sets Target To Procure 1.4 Million Metric Tons Wheat

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Sindh govt sets target to procure 1.4 million metric tons wheat

Sindh government has set a target to procure 1.4 million metric tons of wheat from all over the province which include 2.4115 million maund wheat from Hyderabad division for which gunny bags will be provided to growers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh government has set a target to procure 1.4 million metric tons of wheat from all over the province which include 2.4115 million maund wheat from Hyderabad division for which gunny bags will be provided to growers.

This was informed by Sindh Secretary for Food Raja Khurram Shahid at a meeting held here on Tuesday under the chair of the Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon.

The divisional and district officers of Hyderabad including Deputy Director Planning Sanaullah Rind, Deputy Director Food Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and District Food Controller Roshan Ali Mangi attended the meeting in person while the Deputy Commissioners and district officers of food department of all districts of Hyderabad division participated in the meeting through video link.

The Secretary Food informed the meeting that in accordance with the decision of the Sindh Cabinet, the divisional and district vigilance committees have been formed under supervision of the Commissioners of all divisions and Deputy Commissioners of all districts of the province respectively for procurement of wheat from growers.

These vigilance committees will also ensure the transparent distribution of gunny bags to growers, said and added that these committees have also been authorized to take legal action against those officers found involved in corrupt practices during procurement of wheat.

The government has issued strict directives for transparent distribution of gunny bags to growers, the Secretary informed and added that according to decision, priority has been given to distribute gunny bags to those growers who possessed ten or less acres of land under which 100 gunny bags of 100 kg and 200 plastic bags of 50 kg will be provided to these growers.

Similarly, he informed that the growers who possessed 30 acres of land would receive 500 gunny bags of 100 kg and one thousand plastic bags of five kg while the growers who have 50 acres of land would get 100 gunny bags of 100 kg and 2000 plastic bags of 50 kg.

He informed that wheat procurement centers have been set up in all over Sindh which included 78 centers in all districts of Hyderabad division from where the growers can get gunny bags after verification of required documents.

The Secretary maintained that the target of wheat procurement will be achieved at all costs. The government has already imposed ban on middlemen to purchase wheat directly from growers while the seed companies and flour mill owners have also been asked to submit daily wheat stock report to concerned department, he informed and asked to deputy commissioners and district officers of the food department to implement the decision of the government regarding wheat procurement in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad All From Government Cabinet Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

Govt introduces mega reforms through universal hea ..

Govt introduces mega reforms through universal health coverage initiative: Farru ..

2 minutes ago
 IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

IGHDS organizes International Mother Language Day

2 minutes ago
 Russian lawmakers lavish Putin with praise after r ..

Russian lawmakers lavish Putin with praise after rebel recognition

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tues ..

Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tuesday at 2 p.m. - White House

2 minutes ago
 Severing Moscow-Kiev Diplomatic Ties Serves Ukrain ..

Severing Moscow-Kiev Diplomatic Ties Serves Ukraine's Interests - Kuleba

2 minutes ago
 Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder ..

Jury Finds 3 Men Convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder Guilty on Federal Hate Crimes ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>