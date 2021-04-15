UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Sets Up Complaints Cell Against Illicit Profiteers,hoarders: Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

Sindh govt sets up complaints cell against illicit profiteers,hoarders: Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for the Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that a complaint cell has been set up to register complaints of illicit profiteers and hoarders.

The cell was set up in the office of the Director of the Bureau of Supply and Prices, said the statement released here on Thursday.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that people could register their grievances in the cell from 9 am on 02199244607 /02199244608 while consumers could also register their grievances in the offices of the district administration.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that crackdown has been launched against illicit profiteering and hoarders across the province.

He further said that officers of Bureau of Supply and prices were also conducting raids across the province in collaboration with the district administration to take action against profiteers and hoarders.

The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister said that there was no shortage of essential commodities in the province and illegal profits would not be allowed under the guise of Ramadan Sharif.

Dr. Khatu Mil Jeewan said that on the first day of Ramadan,more than 2,700 shops,fruit and vegetable sellers and other food vendors were checked across the province.

According to details, 137 profiteers in Karachi division were fined more than Rs 690,000 while 435 profiteers in other districts of the province were also fined more than Rs 424,000.

He further said that illegitimate profiteers would not be forgiven under any circumstances.

Dr. Khatomal Jeewan directed the district administration to take the legal action against the hoarders and sellers who were selling substandard items.

