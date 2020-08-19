UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Sets Up DAB For Human Resource Development

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:42 PM

Sindh govt sets up DAB for human resource development

The Government of Sindh on Wednesday set up a District Advisory Board (DAB) for human resource development and welfare of skilled persons under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh on Wednesday set up a District Advisory board (DAB) for human resource development and welfare of skilled persons under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Deputy Director Industries, Station Master Pakistan Railways, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, representatives of employer and Workers Organization, Manager Employment Exchange and Chaudhry Abdul Qayoom are members of the District Advisory Board.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hammed Samo, chairing the first meeting of the District Advisory Board, said that the purpose of setting up the Advisory Board was to review human resources in the district and technical and non-technical requirements.

He said the policy has to be reviewed in order to protect the employment of people during war and emergency situations and to effectively mobilize the resources of workers while adding schemes would be prepared for compensation of workers affected in accidents and emergency situations and to meet the paucity of skilled labor and force for essential services.

ADC directed Secretary District Regional Transport Authority to furnish the details of transport functional in the district in the next meeting.

Station Master Pakistan Railways was directed to furnish the complete details of trains running within the district limits and their stops.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Government Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation issues Report on Future of ..

16 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, NanoScent to collaborate on breakt ..

31 minutes ago

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police signs Sharjah ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,363 new cases of COVID-19, ..

46 minutes ago

Market cap of listed companies crosses one trillio ..

1 hour ago

US Terminates 3 Bilateral Agreements with Hong Kon ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.