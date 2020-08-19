Sindh govt sets up DAB for human resource development

The Government of Sindh on Wednesday set up a District Advisory Board (DAB) for human resource development and welfare of skilled persons under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh on Wednesday set up a District Advisory board (DAB) for human resource development and welfare of skilled persons under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Deputy Director Industries, Station Master Pakistan Railways, Secretary Regional Transport Authority, representatives of employer and Workers Organization, Manager Employment Exchange and Chaudhry Abdul Qayoom are members of the District Advisory Board.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hammed Samo, chairing the first meeting of the District Advisory Board, said that the purpose of setting up the Advisory Board was to review human resources in the district and technical and non-technical requirements.

He said the policy has to be reviewed in order to protect the employment of people during war and emergency situations and to effectively mobilize the resources of workers while adding schemes would be prepared for compensation of workers affected in accidents and emergency situations and to meet the paucity of skilled labor and force for essential services.

ADC directed Secretary District Regional Transport Authority to furnish the details of transport functional in the district in the next meeting.

Station Master Pakistan Railways was directed to furnish the complete details of trains running within the district limits and their stops.