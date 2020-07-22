Sindh govt should allow catering business under SOPs, says Hunaid Lakhani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief of Baitul Mal Sindh and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hunaid Lakhani has demanded of the Sindh government to allow the Catering business like other businesses to operate under the government Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He stated this while talking to a delegation of Catering Association, according to a communique here.

Hunaid said that many businesses had been allowed to work under certain SOPs but the caterers were still waiting for opening their businesses.

He said that the catering association should also be allowed to operate in compliance with the SOPs.

He further said that many workers were associated with the catering services (businesses)and marriage halls.

He said that the workers should not be stopped in any circumstances from livelihood.