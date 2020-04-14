Sindh govt should clear its position on extension of lockdown: PTI Karachi President

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President and MPA Khurrum Sherzaman has demanded of the Sindh government should clear immediately its strategy regarding further extension of the lockdown in the province as traders have announced to open their shops from tomorrow

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President and MPA Khurrum Sherzaman has demanded of the Sindh government should clear immediately its strategy regarding further extension of the lockdown in the province as traders have announced to open their shops from tomorrow.

He said that the provincial government should come up with its strategy to mitigate anxiety of the people, according to a communique here.

He said that the provincial government has completely failed to cope with the situation.

He said that the government should sit with the traders and make a decision in consultation with them to avoid any untoward situation.