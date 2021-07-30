Sindh govt should convince people for COVID jab: Senator Buppi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbass Buppi Friday asked the Sindh government to convince the people to get COVID jab without further delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aon Abbass Buppi Friday asked the Sindh government to convince the people to get COVID jab without further delay.

There was a dire need to formulate a comprehensive strategy for completing the vaccination process in Karachi, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Buppi said the Federal government had provided sufficient help to Sindh government for getting rid of corona virus. Some 2,000,000 to 3,000,000 doses of corona vaccine were available for the people of Karachi, he added.

He said a heavy shipment of corona vaccine was reaching here in a couple of weeks.

Commenting on the PTI government's promises for the development in AJK, he said it would take all possible measures to resolve the genuine issues of the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did nothing for the people of AJK during the tenures of their governments.

The AJK voters had rejected the narrative of PPP and PML-N in recent elections and given heavy mandate to the PTI leadership due to its better policies, he maintained.