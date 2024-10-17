Sindh Govt Should Establish Orphanage For Children, Old Aged
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Sindh Human Rights Commission Chairman Iqbal Detho said that where human rights are violated, the Sindh Human Rights Commission investigated the matter properly
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Sindh Human Rights Commission Chairman Iqbal Detho said that where human rights are violated, the Sindh Human Rights Commission investigated the matter properly.
He expressed his views in Press Club Larkano on Thursday.
He said that the purpose of visit to Larkana was to hold a meeting with organizations working for human rights at the Deputy Commissioner's office.
He said that there was a security problem in Darul Aman in Larkana which has been resolved by providing it.
A new committee is being formed including providing legal assistance to the women in Darul Aman.
Efforts are being made to provide artistic education to women by organizing a festival for artistic learning in Darul Aman.
He said that there is no orphanage home in Larkana so that children can be protected and cared for there and no old age home in Larkana where elderly women and men can stay. Likewise, there is no old age home in Hyderabad.
He said that the Women and Children Jail was shifted from Larkana to Sukkur due to which women and children incarcerated face difficulties in the respective courts.
He told that there is no law regarding the protection of women who have arrived for asylum automatically by the Darul Aman administration, including making recommendations about other laws of the Darul Aman will be submitted to the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.
Police Women's Complaint Cell is not cooperating with Women's Welfare Department due to which women's problems are not being solved.
A vigorous campaign will be launched from Larkana to ensure maximum participation of women in the police, which requires the support of the media.
He said that in Larkana, other committees, including the Public Safety Committee, are inactive, which will be met with the District and Sessions Judge to activate them.In Larkana and Shikarpur, 3 cases of blasphemy have come to light, and the cases are being looked into by the Human Rights Commission.
The Supreme Court and the High Court have clear instructions that these requirements should be met in cases of blasphemy, but the police are under pressure to file such cases. The tradition of full-fry and half-fry has been increased by the police in relation to law and order, which led to the Umarkot incident, he added
He further said that there is a need to provide the police with modern weapons and necessary facilities along with police reforms to prevent incidents of videos of hostages being abducted by decoits being released on social media. Wrong things are also shared on social media, so the Sindh government should monitor and regulate social media.
Member of Sindh Human Rights Commission and renowned artist Ayub Khoso said that we need to change our curriculum so that children also know about their rights.
Special courts should be established to solve the problems of women, children and families, which will bring a lot of improvement.
Recent Stories
UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate finance
Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: Irfan Siddiqui
PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomatic win for Pakistan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion
Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance
Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cance ..
PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister
No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore
LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others
PU Library organises introductory talk of two books
Punjab University awards PhD degree to Huma Sadaf
CM Maryam taking historic steps to eradicate food insecurity: Ramesh Arora
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate finance8 minutes ago
-
Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: Irfan Siddiqui9 minutes ago
-
PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomatic win for Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance16 minutes ago
-
Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cancer: Chairman PAEC16 minutes ago
-
PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister16 minutes ago
-
No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore16 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others16 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam taking historic steps to eradicate food insecurity: Ramesh Arora5 minutes ago
-
Minister for providing best facilities to Sikh pilgrims5 minutes ago
-
Mini zoo to be completed by end of Nov5 minutes ago
-
NAPHDA violation of financial obligations abandoned 'Low-Cost Housing Project' in Ali Pur: Tarar26 minutes ago