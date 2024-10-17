Sindh govt should establish orphanage for children, old aged

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Sindh Human Rights Commission Chairman Iqbal Detho said that where human rights are violated, the Sindh Human Rights Commission investigated the matter properly.

He expressed his views in Press Club Larkano on Thursday.

He said that the purpose of visit to Larkana was to hold a meeting with organizations working for human rights at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

He said that there was a security problem in Darul Aman in Larkana which has been resolved by providing it.

A new committee is being formed including providing legal assistance to the women in Darul Aman.

Efforts are being made to provide artistic education to women by organizing a festival for artistic learning in Darul Aman.

He said that there is no orphanage home in Larkana so that children can be protected and cared for there and no old age home in Larkana where elderly women and men can stay. Likewise, there is no old age home in Hyderabad.

He said that the Women and Children Jail was shifted from Larkana to Sukkur due to which women and children incarcerated face difficulties in the respective courts.

He told that there is no law regarding the protection of women who have arrived for asylum automatically by the Darul Aman administration, including making recommendations about other laws of the Darul Aman will be submitted to the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

Police Women's Complaint Cell is not cooperating with Women's Welfare Department due to which women's problems are not being solved.

A vigorous campaign will be launched from Larkana to ensure maximum participation of women in the police, which requires the support of the media.

He said that in Larkana, other committees, including the Public Safety Committee, are inactive, which will be met with the District and Sessions Judge to activate them.In Larkana and Shikarpur, 3 cases of blasphemy have come to light, and the cases are being looked into by the Human Rights Commission.

The Supreme Court and the High Court have clear instructions that these requirements should be met in cases of blasphemy, but the police are under pressure to file such cases. The tradition of full-fry and half-fry has been increased by the police in relation to law and order, which led to the Umarkot incident, he added

He further said that there is a need to provide the police with modern weapons and necessary facilities along with police reforms to prevent incidents of videos of hostages being abducted by decoits being released on social media. Wrong things are also shared on social media, so the Sindh government should monitor and regulate social media.

Member of Sindh Human Rights Commission and renowned artist Ayub Khoso said that we need to change our curriculum so that children also know about their rights.

Special courts should be established to solve the problems of women, children and families, which will bring a lot of improvement.