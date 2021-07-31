Sindh' Govt Should Focus On SOP's Implementation To Control COVID Spread: Hammad
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Saturday said the Sindh government should focus on SOP's implementation and targeted interventions in high risk settings to control the COVID spread in Karachi.
A blanket lockdown in the economic heart of Pakistan would endanger livelihoods of millions, he tweeted.