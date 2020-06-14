UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Shows Lack Of Interest In Protecting Lives Of Front Line Soldiers Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Sindh govt shows lack of interest in protecting lives of front line soldiers against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said the Hyderabad chapter has received personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for the doctors from Governor Sindh Imran Ismail.

In a statement issued here on Sunday Qureshi said the doctors and paramedics were risking their lives in the battle against coronavirus.

He deplored that the Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government had shown a lack of interest in protecting the lives of those who were at the frontline of the fight against the virus.

Qureshi pointed out that the associations representing the doctors and the paramedics had time and again held protest demonstrations pressing the government to provide the PPE kits.

"The PTI and Governor Sindh stand shoulder to shoulder with the doctors and paramedics. We won't leave the doctors alone," he assured.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for providing the kits for thehealth workers.

