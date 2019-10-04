UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Solve Problems Of Industrialists On Priority Basis: Nasir Shah

Fri 04th October 2019 | 11:25 PM

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday said that the Sindh government was well aware of the problems of business community and would make every effort to resolve the problems of the industrialist community on a priority basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday said that the Sindh government was well aware of the problems of business community and would make every effort to resolve the problems of the industrialist community on a priority basis.

This he said while addressing the business community at the annual dinner of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry here.

Minister of Information and Labour Sindh, Saeed Ghani, President of FPCCI, Engineer Daro Khan, and business leaders also attended the annual dinner.

Syed Nasir Shah said that the Chief Minister had directed that industries should be promoted and remove barriers to production activities.

The Minister for Information and Labour, Saeed Ghani, speaking on the occasion assured North Karachi industrialists of Sindh government's full support for promotion of business activities.

He said that Sindh government was considering a proposal to merge Labour, EOBI and Sessi, after final decision, cards would be issued tothe workers.

More Stories From Pakistan

