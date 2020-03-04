UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Spends Rs 2.5 Billion To Improve Industrial Zones Infrastructure: Ikramullah Dharejo

Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:55 PM

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said the provincial government was serious in improving infrastructure of Sindh industrial zones and spent Rs 2.5 billion in the last two years for this purpose

He said this while presiding a meeting of the Industries department in his office here on Wednesday.

He said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was taking personal interest in development of industrial zones and approved Rs one billion more for the improvement of infrastructure in these industrial zones.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Abdul Ghani Sahato and other officers.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Industries Nasim ul Ghani Sahato said Korangi Industrial Trading Estate was given Rs 834.

091 million, Federal B Area Industrial Trading Estate Rs 247.889 million, Landhi Industrial Trading Estate Rs 573.410 million, North Karachi Trading Estate was given Rs 530.579 million and Rs 277.396 million was given to Pakistan Tanners Association.

Addressing the participants, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said due to the problems of industrial zones, one billion rupees more had been approved for the improvement of infrastructure and hopefully after the use of the approved amount, these zones would be much more developed with regard to the infrastructure.

He said Sindh government was ready to cooperate with Sindh industrialists and investors at all levels to provide new employment opportunities in Sindh.

