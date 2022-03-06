ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Sindh government had spent the entire National Finance Commission (NFC) award money, which was meant for utilizing in the province, on the PPP's long march led by Bilawal Zardari.

In a tweet, the minister said it would be unjustified to complain of not getting the resources by the province after it spent the NFC money on such political activities.

Fawad said people of Sindh would get facilities at par with the dwellers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form its government in the Sindh province following the Huqooq-e-Sindh March.