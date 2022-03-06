UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Spent Entire NFC Money On PPP's Long March: Fawad

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Sindh govt spent entire NFC money on PPP's long march: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Sindh government had spent the entire National Finance Commission (NFC) award money, which was meant for utilizing in the province, on the PPP's long march led by Bilawal Zardari.

In a tweet, the minister said it would be unjustified to complain of not getting the resources by the province after it spent the NFC money on such political activities.

Fawad said people of Sindh would get facilities at par with the dwellers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form its government in the Sindh province following the Huqooq-e-Sindh March.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Long March Money March Sunday Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

11 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

19 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

20 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

20 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>