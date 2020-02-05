UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Stand With Kashmiri Brethren In Their Cause Of Freedom: Ghulam Murtaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 07:17 PM

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the Sindh government and the people were standing with Kashmiri brethren in the cause of independence and strongly condemn the Indian army's oppression on innocent Kashmiris

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the Sindh government and the people were standing with Kashmiri brethren in the cause of independence and strongly condemn the Indian army's oppression on innocent Kashmiris.

He said this while addressing in a ceremony in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day at Kohlu in Azad Kashmir, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention that Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has reached Azad Jammu and Kashmir Kohlu to represent Sindh and participated in Kashmir Solidarity day programs.

He also participated in the rally along with the human chain in solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren at Kohlu Bridge Point.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Sindh government was standing with the Kashmiris and he has brought the message of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the Kashmiri brethren.

He said international community should wake up and take notice of atrocities of Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

