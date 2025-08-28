Sindh Govt stands with people of Punjab in wake of flood disasters: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Thursday said the PPP and the Sindh government stand with the affected people of Punjab in the wake of the recent disasters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Thursday said the PPP and the Sindh government stand with the affected people of Punjab in the wake of the recent disasters.

He said the flood situation in Punjab is distressing and that the Sindh government supports the Punjab government.

The Chief Minister and the Irrigation Minister monitored the water situation yesterday. At Guddu, the inflow is 300,232 and the outflow is 333,361; at Sukkur, the inflow is 212,300 and the outflow is 266,370; at Kotri, the inflow is 211,870 and the outflow is 244,025.

Addressing a press conference, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the party, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Governor of Punjab, are also present in Punjab.

The Sindh Chief Minister has alerted all administrations, and if people need to be relocated to safer areas, arrangements will be made. So far, there is no serious situation in Sindh, but the provincial PDMA has made preparations.

The Sindh government has taken precautionary measures, and Chairman Bilawal is in touch with provincial ministers. Considering the current flood situation in the country, the Sindh government has completed preparations and offered all kinds of assistance to the Punjab and KP governments.

The Sindh Chief Minister is monitoring the situation, while Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro is visiting areas along the Indus River.

Evacuation of people living in mudflat areas has begun, and instructions have been issued to commissioners and deputy commissioners.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that although there is no emergency situation in Sindh at present, the provincial PDMA has made arrangements. Preparations to deal with emergencies have begun. Boats, tents, coolers, and kitchen equipment have been stocked. Chief Minister Sindh has set up a cell to monitor the flood situation and coordinating with the NDMA to respond to any emergencies. PPP members have been asked to remain in their respective areas, while Nasir Hussain Shah has been assigned a large area as the focal person.

He emphasized that building settlements on natural watercourses cause harm. When water reaches the Kachha areas, it results in damage, and data on settlements in Kachha has already been prepared. Unity is needed to help those facing difficult situations at this time. Not all water from Punjab’s rivers will flow into the Indus River, and there is currently no threat to the barrages in Sindh.

In response to a question, he said that Farhan Ghani did not take pre-arrest bail and is pursuing his case in court according to the law.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that unfortunately, campaigns were launched against the Pakistan Peoples Party with strong backing. Large media houses participated in these campaigns.