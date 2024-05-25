Open Menu

Sindh Govt Starts Clearing Lyari Riverbed Off Encroachments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Sindh Govt starts clearing Lyari Riverbed off encroachments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) In a significant move, the Government of Sindh through Commissioner Karachi has started operation against illegal encroachments from the 38 km long Lyari Riverbed.

In a decisive move to reclaim public land from illegal encroachers, the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, SITE, District Keamari along with Sindh Police and Rangers conducted a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation in the Lyari Riverbed from May 16 to May 18, 2024. Although the operation faced resistance from encroachers, but it completed with 80 percent success on its clearance goals, said a statement issued on Saturday.

The operation, ordered by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, aimed to clear significant portions of the riverbed encroached by various illegal structures and activities.

The first phase of the anti-encroachment drive commenced in the Pak Colony Old Golimar area, targeting an area over one kilometer long. Various illegal parking facilities, sand-crushing plants, water plants, and makeshift housing structures were identified.

Notably, one of the heads of the illegal parking mafia was arrested, and 75 percent of the encroachments were cleared. The operation faced resistance from a mob of 300-400 people, but the government officials handled them through successful negotiations and carried on the drive for the next two days.

The efforts continued to clear the Pak Colony Bridge area, resulting in the removal of 80 percent of the encroachments, including 15 makeshift houses, two warehouses, nine animal barns, and three permanent houses.

The final phase of the operation achieved a 98 percent clearance rate, with the removal of additional makeshift and permanent houses.

The Commissioner thanked the Sindh Police, District Encroachment Force, KMC and Rangers for their facilitation in the successful completion of the operation.

During the anti-encroachment drive, it was observed that the main resistance against the drive came from the local residents who were displaced due to Lyari Expressway project. The government field teams recommended that the resettlement and compensation process for displaced families requires further improvement to prevent future resistance.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasized the stakeholder involvement in removing obstacles in the subsequent phases and said, through strict vigilance and cooperation among all stakeholders, we can maintain the reclaimed areas and prevent future encroachments.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Rangers Police Water Lyari SITE May All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

17 minutes ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 hour ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

6 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

6 hours ago
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

6 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

10 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

19 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan