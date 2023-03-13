UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Starts Inquiry Against Five Serving, Former Officers Of SPSC For Tampering Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Sindh govt starts inquiry against five serving, former officers of SPSC for tampering results

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh Government has started an inquiry against five serving and former officers of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) under allegations of tampering with the results of Combined Competitive Exams-2020.

Sindh Chief Secretary Mohammad Sohail Rajput on Saturday formed a two-member inquiry committee consisting of Secretary Provincial Ombudsman Ali Hussain Malik and Chairman Provincial Election Authority Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh.

They have been tasked to conduct a probe against the ex-controller examination BS-20 Hadi Bux Kalhoro and BS-20 Shoukat Ali Ujjan, Assistant Controller Noor Muhammad Dars, Superintendents Muhammad Yousuf and Farooq Noor Khan.

Additionally, the advice of the Sindh Law Department has been sought about conducting an inquiry against the former Ambassador Noor Muhammad Jadmani, who retired as the Chairman SPSC on March 30, 2022.

The Sindh government also issued separate charge sheets against those 5 officers: "... have committed the acts of inefficiency, misconduct and omission by using your official position to manoeuvre and manipulate the result of CCE-2020 to extend favours and benefits to selected candidates," the charge sheets read.

Kalhoro, Ujjan, Dars, Yousuf and Khan have been given 7 days to submit written replies to the charges.

The letter also referred to the February 24 order of the Sindh High Court in connection with the inquiry against those officers. The same order also directed the SPSC to conduct the CCE-2020 again in a short time of 2 months.

