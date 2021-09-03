UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Starts Radio Broadcasts For Farmers Of Province

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Agriculture Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Manzoor Hussain Wassan said that the Sindh government has started radio broadcasts for the farmers of the province in three major cities.

In a statement here on Friday, he further said that radio broadcasting has been started in Hyderabad, Larkana and Khairpur. The Regional Directors of the Department of Agriculture will oversee the Radio Broadcasting in the three cities.

One hour daily, broadcasts of awareness on weather conditions, water and cultivation of suitable crops have been fixed for the farmers through radio, he added.

The Sindh Agriculture Department has started a program in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi districts to control food and cultivate vegetables for the deserving class, which has provided more than 1500 kitchen garden kits to poor women farmers, Wassan uttered.

The agriculture adviser said that under this program, facilities are being provided free of cost to women for growing vegetables at home on a small area.

The project would soon be launched in other 500 villages of Sindh. Kitchen Garden was beneficial for the common man to improve his health. In Kitchen Garden Kits, Kotal, Kadchi, Pimp, Bucket and 200 liter water drum, seeds, fertilizer are being provided free of cost, he told.

Wasan said that poor peasant women grow vegetables and use them at home and also cover their household expenses. PPP will introduce more new programs for poor peasant women.

Sindh Weather Chief Minister Poor Water Agriculture Hyderabad Man Larkana Khairpur Tharparkar Women Government

